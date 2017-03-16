Possibly fair comment, but for a 6th or 7th choice winger, he did a pretty good job, I'd say...
I actually said at work last Monday that if we can bulk up Forsyth and Marshall to the levels of Manfredi and Budgie we have got major selection problems. Forsyth is 6ft 5"... I am trying to think if we still have time to re-train him in another position and utilize him in that way. I am no way saying that Forsyth is anything like Greg Inglis but that guy is a similar height and could literally play every position on the pitch. Would it be worth trying to turn Forsyth into a back rower for a couple of years down the line when we inevitably lose Bateman. Very risky i know but i can't see how he will ever get a game here as a winger.
Last edited by Cherry_Warrior on Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:48 pm, edited 1 time in total.
I actually said at work last Monday that if we can bulk up Forsyth and Marshall to the levels of Manfredi and Budgie we have got major selection problems. Forsyth is 6ft 5"... I am trying to think if we still have time to re-train him in another position and utilize him in that way.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.