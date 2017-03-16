Just for info. Anybody coming back from the game tonight that may be aiming to get off the M62 at junction 8 may find it closed. Fair track to J7 and back. Just thought I would share it.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Benidorm John, BornagainLeyther, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Deus Dat Incrementum, Grimmy, Hatfield Town Wire, HOOF HEARTED, Iggy79, Marcus's Bicycle, marshman777, matt6169, Moe syslak, Mr Snoodle, Rogues Gallery, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, unknownlegend, Wolf Hall and 284 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}