Hudd-Shay wrote: What message does it send to the players bringing in lads from a 2nd rate SL club?

Cullimore is one of the Fax reserves, not Huddersfields.Ex Brooksbank pupil.Hooker needed, young Morgan is a half, not a hooker.People were saying the other week, 'why not use a reserve instead of a dual reg from Salford?'RM did that today and appears he still can't get it right! Can't please some forum members.Gave Scott a rest today to try the other experienced combination. In my opinion, Jonno blew his chance today, a lot of early errors didn't do himself any favours.