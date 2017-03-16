WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sunday

Sunday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:26 pm
Few of us coming on the train, any tips for away friendly pubs near the station and is it easy to the stadium, never had chance to do the train before, looking forward to it, cheers in advance.
Re: Sunday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:37 pm
All the pubs are away friendly so you won't have a problem, just take note that its the Wigan 10K run on sunday so the place is likely to be busy. If you arrive on wigan wallgate station just turn left,go up the hill slightly and you will find numerous pubs along there, Berkeley square, raven, Moon under water to name a few. If you arrive at wigan north western just turn right when you exit and that will take you to the same place.
Re: Sunday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:00 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Few of us coming on the train, any tips for away friendly pubs near the station and is it easy to the stadium, never had chance to do the train before, looking forward to it, cheers in advance.

Just under the bridge on the left as you head towards the DW, called Wigan Central. They even have a beer festival on this weekend!

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:21 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Few of us coming on the train, any tips for away friendly pubs near the station and is it easy to the stadium, never had chance to do the train before, looking forward to it, cheers in advance.

The Anvil is pretty good. Turn left out of Wallgate, take your first left, then right at the top of the road. I owe you a pint don't I? Give me a shout if you're in there!
Re: Sunday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:28 pm
Forgot to mention child friendly too !
Re: Sunday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 2:29 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Forgot to mention child friendly too !

Yep not a problem either.
Re: Sunday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 2:47 pm
Cheers guys, the beer festival sounds like a plan !!
Re: Sunday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:41 pm
Wigan Central has fast become my favourite pub in Wigan.
Re: Sunday

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:19 pm
If the weather is nice it's a great sit outside. The envious glares of people driving past :o

Re: Sunday

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:55 am
MattyB wrote:
Wigan Central has fast become my favourite pub in Wigan.


Anvil is a belting pub but Wigan Central is not far behind it's a cracker as well .

Fall of the train on Sunday and straight into the Central for a pint en-route :DRUNK: (in moderation of course) :CHEERS:

See you all Sunday

Regards , EW
c}