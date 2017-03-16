All the pubs are away friendly so you won't have a problem, just take note that its the Wigan 10K run on sunday so the place is likely to be busy. If you arrive on wigan wallgate station just turn left,go up the hill slightly and you will find numerous pubs along there, Berkeley square, raven, Moon under water to name a few. If you arrive at wigan north western just turn right when you exit and that will take you to the same place.