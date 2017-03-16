|
Few of us coming on the train, any tips for away friendly pubs near the station and is it easy to the stadium, never had chance to do the train before, looking forward to it, cheers in advance.
|
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:37 pm
hatty
All the pubs are away friendly so you won't have a problem, just take note that its the Wigan 10K run on sunday so the place is likely to be busy. If you arrive on wigan wallgate station just turn left,go up the hill slightly and you will find numerous pubs along there, Berkeley square, raven, Moon under water to name a few. If you arrive at wigan north western just turn right when you exit and that will take you to the same place.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:00 pm
Geoff
Just under the bridge on the left as you head towards the DW, called Wigan Central. They even have a beer festival on this weekend!
Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:21 pm
The Anvil is pretty good. Turn left out of Wallgate, take your first left, then right at the top of the road. I owe you a pint don't I? Give me a shout if you're in there!
Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:28 pm
Forgot to mention child friendly too !
Thu Mar 16, 2017 2:29 pm
Yep not a problem either.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 2:47 pm
Cheers guys, the beer festival sounds like a plan !!
Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:41 pm
Wigan Central has fast become my favourite pub in Wigan.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:19 pm
If the weather is nice it's a great sit outside. The envious glares of people driving past
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:55 am
Anvil is a belting pub but Wigan Central is not far behind it's a cracker as well .
Fall of the train on Sunday and straight into the Central for a pint en-route
(in moderation of course)
See you all Sunday
Regards , EW
