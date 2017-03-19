WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Just one question.

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:56 pm
BigJMolloy Stevo's Armpit

Apologies - born out of frustration. You're right I wouldn't give up the time and your efforts are appreciated.

Not suggesting the result would have been different with others being on the trust but with others I can't help but feel that the entire episode has been one huge stitch up.

Aware you probably can't/won't answer this but..

What do you believe will be the outcome from all this? New stadium? Move elsewhere?

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:03 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

The club and the trust are separate entities with different priorities, it's entirely possible that the club will move out of the area and then if/when a community stadium is built move back. It's also possible that the club could move out of the city and never move back even if a community stadium was built

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 2:48 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
BigJMolloy wrote:
Apologies - born out of frustration. You're right I wouldn't give up the time and your efforts are appreciated.

Not suggesting the result would have been different with others being on the trust but with others I can't help but feel that the entire episode has been one huge stitch up.

Aware you probably can't/won't answer this but..

What do you believe will be the outcome from all this? New stadium? Move elsewhere?


No need to apologise but we are all frustrated and the process has an effect of draining all your energy.

The big problem is that this Community Stadium was promised by Yorkcourt at a Public Inquiry in return for a planning consent on green belt land. There was also a promise of £2m from the Council and without the money and the promise of the stadium HM Planning Inspector would not have recommended that the SoS granted planning consent.

The responsibilty for ensuring that conditions laid down in planning consents lies with the Council as Local Planning Authority therefore the 2 parties that can make this happen are the Developer and the Council. Unfortunately the Council claim that the delivery of the stadium is nothing to do with them and that its a matter between the Club and the Developer and don't seem to accept that its their responsibilibity and we have a Developer who is going to do nothing unless he his forced to and the only party who can force him says its nothing to do with them. You can see what a problem we have.

What do I believe the outcome will be ? Just my opinion but I can see the Club leaving Belle Vue at the end of the season unless something dramatic happens. Again unless something dramatic happens, and there is a solution if the parties accept it, I can only see this going to the High Court and before anyone comes on here saying we have no grounds then thank God you are not our Lawyer.

For there to be a solution it has to be driven by the Council but as of now they claim its nowt to do with them.

There is a great deal more to this that cannot be revealed on here yet but I'm pretty sure it will.
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
