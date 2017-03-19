|
TRB wrote:
Did the Trust smell a rat - yes, that's why someone left. Did we try and stop him holding meetings on his own - yes, several times.
Very disappointing. Of all the people I thought would do us good to have on board it was RW. Seems all may not have been as hoped.
All this ground business makes Watergate look very tame!
Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:21 am
Sandal Cat wrote:
As Sir Rodney attended many meetings alone how do we know whether he took notes.
The practice of any Trust Board Member attending meetings alone was stopped such that SRW could not attend meetings unless another Trust Board Member was also present.
I attended a meeting in the Town Hall with Yorkcourt, the Council, and 3 other Board Members when we were advised that Yorkcourt had a Contract to purchase Belle Vue. No official minutes of the meeting were taken but I made notes of the meeting and circulated them to all present.
Shambolic, you are right it was, but it stops now.
What a sorry state of affairs it has all turned out to be, can someone please close the gate as the horse seems to have bolted.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 9:30 am
ricardo07 wrote:
As a retired accountant and company secretary I find it unbelievable that meetings were held and unlimited.
This would immediately raise a warning flag with me.
Who requested meetings to be held without minutes? Surely the trust should have smelled a rat.
Of greater concern though to me is that this Box controlled council has not got the gravitas to minute meetings.
What other things have they done behind the backs of the public.
Do they think that they are not accountable to the electorate.
Grow a pair Wakefield Express and let's start asking questions, starting with why a man of Sir Rodney Walker's stature and being a former Trinity director, engaged in such seedy meetings that he considered that notes should not be minuted. Secondly why does our council not take notes of meetings. Is this policy? I for one would never vote for any culprits found to to be engaging in this sort of activity.
I have to fully agree with you, a public body WMDC a private enterprise and a charity meeting in relation to the potential allocation of millions of pounds for the public of Wakefield all aligned to planning permission and public land.
There are always points not for the minutes but how can the Council justify or defend not minuting meetings or keeping records if this is the case. Its unbelievable and possibly criminal from the point of view of Misconduct in Public Office if it transpires some ofvthe alleged goings on become fact. There must have been a focal point for the Council, it could get uncomfortable for someone or some people.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:05 am
It will not get uncomfortable for the council at all, Box is in total control and he knows it. He is supported by a cowardly bunch of labour councillors who will not say a word against him because he has total control on everyone of them.
Remember this council has had absolute power since it was first formed in 1974 they have never been held to account about anything and it will always be that way, because they will always hold a massive political majority.
The way Peter Box has appeared many times in the media and the responses he has given to the council and its 106 obligation tells you all you need to know. The council fail to keep records , minutes of meetings and legal advice in respect of planning issues means nothing to the man he thinks he is untouchable.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:38 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Has any one ever questioned his motives face to face?
Oh yes. We know exactly why he left and we will reveal all once we have our legal advice.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:45 am
Is anything good going to come out of all this. ?.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:51 am
BigJMolloy wrote:
Again please don't take this as a pot shot but it's simple business practice to note the conversations, updates and actions from every meeting. Hindsight is a wonderful thing yes but come on this is one of the most basic requirements of business especially when dealing with the likes of Box and Yorkcourt
As for the trust continuing, that's great but yes the horse has bolted as it appears to most that the club/trust have been played.
Not taking it as a pot shot but with respect, contrary to the views of the odd one on here the Trust Board is not made up of Country Yokels who have just got off the bus. We have business people, an ex politician, a financial director and people with property and development expertise.
We were led by a Chairman who was a former Chairman of Wakefield Trinity, President of the RFL and who allegedly delivered Wembley Stadium, the King Power Stadium in Leicester and was the former head of World Snooker just to mention a few things on his CV.
We are a small not for profit Community Trust, not BP or ICI, where all the Board are focused on delivering a Community Stadium so why would there not be 100% faith in the Chair and other Board Members. It was only when we were becoming frustrated by failed proposals that as TRB says we smelled a rat and changed how things operated.
As I say hindsight is wonderful isn't it.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 11:06 am
Didnt srw mention at the Cedar Court meeting that he owned some of the land at Newmarket.I remember a conversation that he had about a man walking a dog on there and he told him to get of his land.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:17 pm
[quote="Sandal Cat"]Not taking it as a pot shot but with respect, contrary to the views of the odd one on here the Trust Board is not made up of Country Yokels who have just got off the bus. We have business people, an ex politician, a financial director and people with property and development expertise.
We were led by a Chairman who was a former Chairman of Wakefield Trinity, President of the RFL and who allegedly delivered Wembley Stadium, the King Power Stadium in Leicester and was the former head of World Snooker just to mention a few things on his CV.
We are a small not for profit Community Trust, not BP or ICI, where all the Board are focused on delivering a Community Stadium so why would there not be 100% faith in the Chair and other Board Members. It was only when we were becoming frustrated by failed proposals that as TRB says we smelled a rat and changed how things operated.
Not implied you or any other members are country yokels I would however say that some of the actions taken or clearly not taken are naive at best, reckless and stupid at worst.
Fair play to all of you on the trust and for the efforts given but if you can't see or admit that you have been out manouevered here you probably will with hindsight.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 1:45 pm
[quote="BigJMolloy"]
Yes, think we can see that we have been out manoeuvred and it's a pity that we did not see it sooner and put our faith in the Chairman.
If you had have been on the Trust perhaps we would have a new Stadium by now. The offer is there, I'm more than happy to let you take my place on the Board and see what difference you can make.
It's great being on the outside and then criticising those who have given up pretty much all their time.
