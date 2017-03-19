[quote="Sandal Cat"]Not taking it as a pot shot but with respect, contrary to the views of the odd one on here the Trust Board is not made up of Country Yokels who have just got off the bus. We have business people, an ex politician, a financial director and people with property and development expertise.



We were led by a Chairman who was a former Chairman of Wakefield Trinity, President of the RFL and who allegedly delivered Wembley Stadium, the King Power Stadium in Leicester and was the former head of World Snooker just to mention a few things on his CV.



We are a small not for profit Community Trust, not BP or ICI, where all the Board are focused on delivering a Community Stadium so why would there not be 100% faith in the Chair and other Board Members. It was only when we were becoming frustrated by failed proposals that as TRB says we smelled a rat and changed how things operated.



Not implied you or any other members are country yokels I would however say that some of the actions taken or clearly not taken are naive at best, reckless and stupid at worst.



Fair play to all of you on the trust and for the efforts given but if you can't see or admit that you have been out manouevered here you probably will with hindsight.