BigJMolloy wrote: Again please don't take this as a pot shot but it's simple business practice to note the conversations, updates and actions from every meeting. Hindsight is a wonderful thing yes but come on this is one of the most basic requirements of business especially when dealing with the likes of Box and Yorkcourt

As for the trust continuing, that's great but yes the horse has bolted as it appears to most that the club/trust have been played.

Not taking it as a pot shot but with respect, contrary to the views of the odd one on here the Trust Board is not made up of Country Yokels who have just got off the bus. We have business people, an ex politician, a financial director and people with property and development expertise.We were led by a Chairman who was a former Chairman of Wakefield Trinity, President of the RFL and who allegedly delivered Wembley Stadium, the King Power Stadium in Leicester and was the former head of World Snooker just to mention a few things on his CV.We are a small not for profit Community Trust, not BP or ICI, where all the Board are focused on delivering a Community Stadium so why would there not be 100% faith in the Chair and other Board Members. It was only when we were becoming frustrated by failed proposals that as TRB says we smelled a rat and changed how things operated.As I say hindsight is wonderful isn't it.