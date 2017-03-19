It will not get uncomfortable for the council at all, Box is in total control and he knows it. He is supported by a cowardly bunch of labour councillors who will not say a word against him because he has total control on everyone of them.
Remember this council has had absolute power since it was first formed in 1974 they have never been held to account about anything and it will always be that way, because they will always hold a massive political majority.
The way Peter Box has appeared many times in the media and the responses he has given to the council and its 106 obligation tells you all you need to know. The council fail to keep records , minutes of meetings and legal advice in respect of planning issues means nothing to the man he thinks he is untouchable.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, bren2k, coco the fullback, duke street 10, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Felis Silvestris, FIL, forever_trinity, Iggy79, JINJER, Joe Banjo, judge the jules, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, Nickward86, PHe, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Prince Buster, REDWHITEANDBLUE, sgtwilko, The Avenger, wakeytrin, wotsupcas, Yosemite Sam and 300 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}