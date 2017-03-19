ricardo07 wrote: As a retired accountant and company secretary I find it unbelievable that meetings were held and unlimited.

This would immediately raise a warning flag with me.

Who requested meetings to be held without minutes? Surely the trust should have smelled a rat.

Of greater concern though to me is that this Box controlled council has not got the gravitas to minute meetings.

What other things have they done behind the backs of the public.

Do they think that they are not accountable to the electorate.

Grow a pair Wakefield Express and let's start asking questions, starting with why a man of Sir Rodney Walker's stature and being a former Trinity director, engaged in such seedy meetings that he considered that notes should not be minuted. Secondly why does our council not take notes of meetings. Is this policy? I for one would never vote for any culprits found to to be engaging in this sort of activity.

I have to fully agree with you, a public body WMDC a private enterprise and a charity meeting in relation to the potential allocation of millions of pounds for the public of Wakefield all aligned to planning permission and public land.There are always points not for the minutes but how can the Council justify or defend not minuting meetings or keeping records if this is the case. Its unbelievable and possibly criminal from the point of view of Misconduct in Public Office if it transpires some ofvthe alleged goings on become fact. There must have been a focal point for the Council, it could get uncomfortable for someone or some people.