Sandal Cat
Thanks for the above reply , it really outlines the difficult circumstances people have had to deal with.
I was going to suggest that the council should be approached to see if they kept minutes of the meetings to which SRW attended on his own.
I then remembered that they once were faced with a difficult and highly controversial planning decision and therefore decided to take legal advice in order to decide what could be a very costly outcome. However it seems although they acted on the said advice, they failed to keep a copy of it and no one can actually prove it ever existed.
Therefore its highly unlikely they will have kept records of any other meetings relating to the same issues.
Thanks for the above reply , it really outlines the difficult circumstances people have had to deal with.
I was going to suggest that the council should be approached to see if they kept minutes of the meetings to which SRW attended on his own.
I then remembered that they once were faced with a difficult and highly controversial planning decision and therefore decided to take legal advice in order to decide what could be a very costly outcome. However it seems although they acted on the said advice, they failed to keep a copy of it and no one can actually prove it ever existed.
Therefore its highly unlikely they will have kept records of any other meetings relating to the same issues.