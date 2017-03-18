As a retired accountant and company secretary I find it unbelievable that meetings were held and unlimited.

This would immediately raise a warning flag with me.

Who requested meetings to be held without minutes? Surely the trust should have smelled a rat.

Of greater concern though to me is that this Box controlled council has not got the gravitas to minute meetings.

What other things have they done behind the backs of the public.

Do they think that they are not accountable to the electorate.

Grow a pair Wakefield Express and let's start asking questions, starting with why a man of Sir Rodney Walker's stature and being a former Trinity director, engaged in such seedy meetings that he considered that notes should not be minuted. Secondly why does our council not take notes of meetings. Is this policy? I for one would never vote for any culprits found to to be engaging in this sort of activity.