Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:56 pm
Thanks for the above reply , it really outlines the difficult circumstances people have had to deal with.

I was going to suggest that the council should be approached to see if they kept minutes of the meetings to which SRW attended on his own.

I then remembered that they once were faced with a difficult and highly controversial planning decision and therefore decided to take legal advice in order to decide what could be a very costly outcome. However it seems although they acted on the said advice, they failed to keep a copy of it and no one can actually prove it ever existed.

Therefore its highly unlikely they will have kept records of any other meetings relating to the same issues.

Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:16 pm
Sandal Cat wrote:
As Sir Rodney attended many meetings alone how do we know whether he took notes.

The practice of any Trust Board Member attending meetings alone was stopped such that SRW could not attend meetings unless another Trust Board Member was also present.

I attended a meeting in the Town Hall with Yorkcourt, the Council, and 3 other Board Members when we were advised that Yorkcourt had a Contract to purchase Belle Vue. No official minutes of the meeting were taken but I made notes of the meeting and circulated them to all present.

Shambolic, you are right it was, but it stops now.


Not taking a shot here but why with such a huge topic for the club and the people of Wakefield did the trust not request/demand official minutes?

And again this will come across poorly but- "it stops now"- hasn't the horse already bolted?

Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:26 pm
Sandal Cat wrote:
It was not as simple as that. All will be revealed shortly as soon as we have finalised exactly how the Trust is going to play it. I'm sure you can imagine the position we are in with the Chairman of the Trust just announcing his resignation without any warning and a new Chairman being elected. We have hell of a lot to sort.

So Rodders did walk and wasn't pushed then?

Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:47 pm
Very Very disappointed in RMW, particularly if things were "going off" behind the Trust's backs. I worked with him over fifty years ago and had much respect for him then and ever since (until now), even though we are diametrically opposed in political beliefs.
He keeps a very low profile now unlike twenty or so years ago when he was almost part of the Look North and Calendar staff. Did he ever give any explanation for his resignation from the Trust??

Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:08 pm
As a retired accountant and company secretary I find it unbelievable that meetings were held and unlimited.
This would immediately raise a warning flag with me.
Who requested meetings to be held without minutes? Surely the trust should have smelled a rat.
Of greater concern though to me is that this Box controlled council has not got the gravitas to minute meetings.
What other things have they done behind the backs of the public.
Do they think that they are not accountable to the electorate.
Grow a pair Wakefield Express and let's start asking questions, starting with why a man of Sir Rodney Walker's stature and being a former Trinity director, engaged in such seedy meetings that he considered that notes should not be minuted. Secondly why does our council not take notes of meetings. Is this policy? I for one would never vote for any culprits found to to be engaging in this sort of activity.

Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:38 pm
BigJMolloy wrote:
Not taking a shot here but why with such a huge topic for the club and the people of Wakefield did the trust not request/demand official minutes?

And again this will come across poorly but- "it stops now"- hasn't the horse already bolted?


Isn't hindsight wonderful. I guess the Trust had faith in the Chairman.

Has the horse already bolted ? SRW has resigned from the Trust, the 7 other Board Members remain and so the Trust continues.
Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:39 pm
Sacred Cow wrote:
So Rodders did walk and wasn't pushed then?


He left on his own accord.
