Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:21 pm
Sandal Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2890
JINJER wrote:
Playing devils advocate here, but could it be a simple case of 88M putting in a better offer to the BOI rather than something more sinister?


It was not as simple as that. All will be revealed shortly as soon as we have finalised exactly how the Trust is going to play it. I'm sure you can imagine the position we are in with the Chairman of the Trust just announcing his resignation without any warning and a new Chairman being elected. We have hell of a lot to sort.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
http://www.orlandovilla.org.uk

Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:32 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5805
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
I can imagine the position being a lot better than having a 5th columnist within your group.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:36 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6087
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
I can imagine the position being a lot better than having a 5th columnist within your group.

I'm actually disappointed with RW, I always thought he had integrity, at this moment in time he's on nil poi in my eyes.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:56 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2948
JINJER wrote:
I'm actually disappointed with RW, I always thought he had integrity, at this moment in time he's on nil poi in my eyes.

Agree with you there jinjer, I never trust anyone with wads of money and so called clout, apart from MC that is :wink:

Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:13 pm
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3307
Location: Orange street
I have often wondered where the term 'ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM' originated. It is probably down to an over sized person who likes to portray a larger than life presence and make a lot of noise. However at the end of the day produces nothing more than hot air and flatulence.

Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:30 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1767
JINJER wrote:
I'm actually disappointed with RW, I always thought he had integrity, at this moment in time he's on nil poi in my eyes.

He's disappointed me I thought better of him and having him on board would be a great benefit to our cause, he seems to have done the opposite. His lasting legacy.

Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:05 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2948
Prince Buster wrote:
I have often wondered where the term 'ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM' originated. It is probably down to an over sized person who likes to portray a larger than life presence and make a lot of noise. However at the end of the day produces nothing more than hot air and flatulence.

Well said that man :CLAP:

Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:25 pm
Miro
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 728
Location: Wakefield
TRB wrote:
I have personally attended, I think 3 or 4 meetings with Colin in attendance. The majority of meetings were un-minuted and involved SRW alone. Now he has left the Trust and destroyed his records.

Thanks for the reply TRB, keep up the good work.

Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:53 pm
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3307
Location: Orange street
Sandal Cat wrote:
As Sir Rodney attended many meetings alone how do we know whether he took notes.

The practice of any Trust Board Member attending meetings alone was stopped such that SRW could not attend meetings unless another Trust Board Member was also present.

.


Sandal Cat

I am sure the vast majority of supporters appreciate the efforts and dedication of yourself and others involved. However I wonder if you could clarify a couple of points.

1. Is it true that SRW attended meetings with both Yorkcourt and the council and no other member of the trust was present ? If so did you know the full account of discussions or see written minutes or were you only told what SRW was prepared to divulge ?

2.Secondly could it be possible that meetings took place with SRW and other said parties that even to this day you and the trust are not aware of.

You do not have to answer if you choose not to, I will understand. However if you do wish to comment it may reinforce the extreme dificulites that you guys and the club have had to endure throughout this whole process

Re: Just one question.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 3:47 pm
Sandal Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2890
Prince Buster wrote:
Sandal Cat

I am sure the vast majority of supporters appreciate the efforts and dedication of yourself and others involved. However I wonder if you could clarify a couple of points.

1. Is it true that SRW attended meetings with both Yorkcourt and the council and no other member of the trust was present ? If so did you know the full account of discussions or see written minutes or were you only told what SRW was prepared to divulge ?

2.Secondly could it be possible that meetings took place with SRW and other said parties that even to this day you and the trust are not aware of.

You do not have to answer if you choose not to, I will understand. However if you do wish to comment it may reinforce the extreme dificulites that you guys and the club have had to endure throughout this whole process


It's very difficult to answer your points when I and other Trust Members were not present at these meetings so don't know what was said or discussed but this is my opinion:

1. As far as I am aware SRW attended many meetings with the Council and Yorkcort with no other Trust Members present. We were advised of what was discussed by SRW at Trust Board Meetings. There were no minutes taken as far as I am aware as none were presented so we only have SRW's account of the meetings.

2. It possible that meetings took place that we were not aware of but we cannot be certain.

I have always maintained that at least 2 Trust Members should attend meetings with Yorkcourt and the Council. Firstly so there is corroboration of what was discussed and agreed and secondly to protect the Trust Members present in the event that the other parties claim that something was said/agreed that wasn't. Also if minutes are not being taken then I make my own notes.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
http://www.orlandovilla.org.uk
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Disney cat, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, eric35, got there, imwakefieldtillidie, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, newgroundb4wakey, normycat, PHe, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, Trinity1315, TrinityDave, wakeytrin and 272 guests

c}