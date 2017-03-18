Prince Buster wrote: Sandal Cat



I am sure the vast majority of supporters appreciate the efforts and dedication of yourself and others involved. However I wonder if you could clarify a couple of points.



1. Is it true that SRW attended meetings with both Yorkcourt and the council and no other member of the trust was present ? If so did you know the full account of discussions or see written minutes or were you only told what SRW was prepared to divulge ?



2.Secondly could it be possible that meetings took place with SRW and other said parties that even to this day you and the trust are not aware of.



You do not have to answer if you choose not to, I will understand. However if you do wish to comment it may reinforce the extreme dificulites that you guys and the club have had to endure throughout this whole process

It's very difficult to answer your points when I and other Trust Members were not present at these meetings so don't know what was said or discussed but this is my opinion:1. As far as I am aware SRW attended many meetings with the Council and Yorkcort with no other Trust Members present. We were advised of what was discussed by SRW at Trust Board Meetings. There were no minutes taken as far as I am aware as none were presented so we only have SRW's account of the meetings.2. It possible that meetings took place that we were not aware of but we cannot be certain.I have always maintained that at least 2 Trust Members should attend meetings with Yorkcourt and the Council. Firstly so there is corroboration of what was discussed and agreed and secondly to protect the Trust Members present in the event that the other parties claim that something was said/agreed that wasn't. Also if minutes are not being taken then I make my own notes.