Didn't want to derail the Ground update thread but mods feel free to merge if need be.
If you could sit down with anyone with any authority what one question would you ask regarding the 106 agreement, Newmarket, people's involvement etc what would it be?
I've plenty but I'd like to know.
When/if Yorkcourt suggested Trinity should step back from the purchase of BV as they were to purchase it themselves, why didn't they? Thus allowing 88M to do so, why did they do this?
Did they have an ulterior motive?
Were they so conniving as to manipulate the position they were in?
Not sure if that is classed as one question or not.
What question would you like to ask?
Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:35 pm
Price Buster is the best man to answer that question, he was making this point yonks ago.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:20 pm
Move to dewsbury immediately, perfect poop ground for a poop club
Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:20 pm
Of the hundreds of meetings with YC TRB alluded to over the last umpteen years I would love to ask for the minutes of just a handful of them to be released, especially those where "we are at a delicate stage". No criticism here, just out of interest, must be fascinating to read.
Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:15 am
I have personally attended, I think 3 or 4 meetings with Colin in attendance. The majority of meetings were un-minuted and involved SRW alone. Now he has left the Trust and destroyed his records.
Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:45 am
Destroyed his records?!
Looks like the Trust has been done up like a kipper by not only Box and Mackie - but the great and venerable Rodders has also played his part?
Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:56 am
How can he "destroy the records"?! Surely the notes were taken in an official capacity on behalf of the Trust and are, therefore, Trust property.
Sounds shambolic at the best!
Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:28 am
That sounds a very odd underhand way to work, what has he to hide?
