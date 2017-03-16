WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jack Cottington

Jack Cottington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:30 am
Wiredeano
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 12, 2010 7:32 am
Posts: 72
Does anybody know him, he is a young prop from Salford just signed with the Wire for the rest of the season, one for the future?

Re: Jack Cottington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:46 am
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3419
Location: Dolomites.
He played for Saints U16's, then moved to Salford and played for their U19's. Last year Salford got rid of their Academy to save money so he presumably didn't find a spot elsewhere and we have picked him up - seems a bit late though.

Re: Jack Cottington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:50 am
Builth Wells Wire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2499
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
He's the one on the right

Image

Re: Jack Cottington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:52 am
matt6169
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 767
Location: Warrington
Looking at that picture - I imagine he will be lacking energy come game time!!!

Re: Jack Cottington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:01 pm
Psychedelic Casual
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 288
Location: Manchester
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
He's the one on the right

Image

Punching well above his weight there that lad!
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Jack Cottington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 4:35 pm
Hatfield Town Wire
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 361
Couldn't he have gidleys camera after tonight's match and he can use in the evening with her, that would be interesting to watch and Eddie commentating on that !!??

Users browsing this forum: BornagainLeyther, Captain Hook, chris2925, dickyflourbag, Grimmy, Hatfield Town Wire, matt6169, Rogues Gallery, ScottyWire, Smith's Brolly, Staffordshire Wire, WF Rhino and 277 guests

