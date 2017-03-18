Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am Posts: 3791 Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Yes there is something wrong accepting Leigh played well. For the past two weeks Leigh has faced poor opposition. Let's wait and see how they perform against quality opposition like Castleford, Wigan, Hull FC and Catalans before we start respecting them.
Feel free to comment on how the quality opposition got on today.
reffy wrote:
Feel free to comment on how the quality opposition got on today.
