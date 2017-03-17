|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4147
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
princeofwales wrote:
Is there something wrong with accepting that Leigh played well?
Yes there is something wrong accepting Leigh played well. For the past two weeks Leigh has faced poor opposition. Let's wait and see how they perform against quality opposition like Castleford, Wigan, Hull FC and Catalans before we start respecting them.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:55 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4908
Location: Hill Valley
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Yes there is something wrong accepting Leigh played well. For the past two weeks Leigh has faced poor opposition. Let's wait and see how they perform against quality opposition like Castleford, Wigan, Hull FC and Catalans before we start respecting them
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:11 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2248
Location: LEYTH
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Yes there is something wrong accepting Leigh played well. For the past two weeks Leigh has faced poor opposition. Let's wait and see how they perform against quality opposition like Castleford, Wigan, Hull FC and Catalans before we start respecting them.
We have played them,both away.Are you walking round in a fog cappy?
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:25 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5734
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
Zzzzzzzz
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Yes there is something wrong accepting Leigh played well. For the past two weeks Leigh has faced poor opposition. Let's wait and see how they perform against quality opposition like Castleford, Wigan, Hull FC and Catalans before we start respecting them.
Your obsession with being anti Leigh is boring and pathetic, Kermit from Chorley !
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:21 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 amPosts:
16111Location:
Warrington
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Yes there is something wrong accepting Leigh played well. For the past two weeks Leigh has faced poor opposition. Let's wait and see how they perform against quality opposition like Castleford, Wigan, Hull FC and Catalans before we start respecting them.
Outil
|
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:14 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2594
Location: Serpo
|
Cokey wrote:
:SUBMISSION: We have played them,both away.Are you walking round in a fog cappy?
Battered easily by both...
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:33 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2248
Location: LEYTH
|
Battered by the pies?Really? Mr Williams was the difference old bean, playing in a $h!thole.
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:39 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2594
Location: Serpo
|
Cokey wrote:
Battered by the pies?Really? Mr Williams was the difference old bean.
20-0 with half a team missing..twas a good battering, would have been 60-0 with a full team out against Grandad's Wigan rejects...
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:54 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2248
Location: LEYTH
|
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
20-0 with half a team missing
..twas a good battering, would have been 60-0 with a full team out against Grandad's Wigan rejects...
Well i saw 13 players on both sides.Same old pie eating excuse as usual. BTW - The Grandad's reject's were sitting 4th in the table Thursday night,and we haven't done yet cocker.Not bad eh.
|
|
Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:57 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 amPosts:
16111Location:
Warrington
|
Cokey, we have raided there little inbred clique on here. Don't expect any credit from anyone on here. Leave them to lick each others holes
|
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!