WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves - 20:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves - 20:00:00

 
Post a reply

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:48 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4147
Location: Carcassonne, France
princeofwales wrote:
Is there something wrong with accepting that Leigh played well?


Yes there is something wrong accepting Leigh played well. For the past two weeks Leigh has faced poor opposition. Let's wait and see how they perform against quality opposition like Castleford, Wigan, Hull FC and Catalans before we start respecting them.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:55 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4908
Location: Hill Valley
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Yes there is something wrong accepting Leigh played well. For the past two weeks Leigh has faced poor opposition. Let's wait and see how they perform against quality opposition like Castleford, Wigan, Hull FC and Catalans before we start respecting them



:LOL:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:11 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2248
Location: LEYTH
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Yes there is something wrong accepting Leigh played well. For the past two weeks Leigh has faced poor opposition. Let's wait and see how they perform against quality opposition like Castleford, Wigan, Hull FC and Catalans before we start respecting them.


:SUBMISSION: We have played them,both away.Are you walking round in a fog cappy? :roll:
Image Image Image

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:25 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5734
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Yes there is something wrong accepting Leigh played well. For the past two weeks Leigh has faced poor opposition. Let's wait and see how they perform against quality opposition like Castleford, Wigan, Hull FC and Catalans before we start respecting them.


Zzzzzzzz Your obsession with being anti Leigh is boring and pathetic, Kermit from Chorley ! :SUBMISSION:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves - 20:00:0

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:21 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16111
Location: Warrington
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Yes there is something wrong accepting Leigh played well. For the past two weeks Leigh has faced poor opposition. Let's wait and see how they perform against quality opposition like Castleford, Wigan, Hull FC and Catalans before we start respecting them.


Outil
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves - 20:00:0

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:14 pm
Ziggy Stardust User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2594
Location: Serpo
Cokey wrote:
:SUBMISSION: We have played them,both away.Are you walking round in a fog cappy? :roll:


Battered easily by both... :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves - 20:00:0

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:33 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2248
Location: LEYTH
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
Battered easily by both... :lol: :lol: :lol:


Battered by the pies?Really? Mr Williams was the difference old bean, playing in a $h!thole. :roll:
Image Image Image

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves - 20:00:0

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:39 pm
Ziggy Stardust User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 6:11 pm
Posts: 2594
Location: Serpo
Cokey wrote:
Battered by the pies?Really? Mr Williams was the difference old bean. :roll:



20-0 with half a team missing..twas a good battering, would have been 60-0 with a full team out against Grandad's Wigan rejects... :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves - 20:00:0

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:54 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2248
Location: LEYTH
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
20-0 with half a team missing..twas a good battering, would have been 60-0 with a full team out against Grandad's Wigan rejects... :lol: :lol: :lol:


Well i saw 13 players on both sides.Same old pie eating excuse as usual. BTW - The Grandad's reject's were sitting 4th in the table Thursday night,and we haven't done yet cocker.Not bad eh. :SUBMISSION: :DANCE: :ROCKS:
Image Image Image

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves - 20:00:0

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:57 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16111
Location: Warrington
Cokey, we have raided there little inbred clique on here. Don't expect any credit from anyone on here. Leave them to lick each others holes
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brid B&W, Budgiezilla, caslad75, Cbr1000rr, Google Adsense [Bot], GUBRATS, le penguin, proper-shaped-balls, UllFC, Ziggy Stardust and 164 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,0431,68675,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
18-24
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
12-14
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
8-30
MANLY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 17:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  














c}