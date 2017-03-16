WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves - 20:00:00

Leigh Win A Game of Confidence

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:00 pm
tb
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Tue Mar 05, 2002 4:01 pm
Posts: 48286
Location: Londinium


Leigh (12) 22  v (2) 8 Warrington (2) 8



It was never anything but a clear Leigh victory on offer in a game that was all about confidence – or the lack of it – when the Centurions entertained Warrington at Leigh Sports Village.



Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:04 pm
cadoo
Joined: Sat Dec 23, 2006 4:15 pm
Posts: 13740
Does Tony Smith look that bothered? He looks like he is sick of Rugby League & coaching. I know he is a laid back type, but contrast to Chris Hill who at least showed a bit of emotion. Smith is just such a dull character.

Time for Warrington to move on from Smith if you ask me and give Richard Agar a go.







Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:05 pm
Smith's Brolly
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 23
Dream team of Stuart Pearce and Chris Evans will sort us out.

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:54 pm
Miro
Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 724
Location: Wakefield
cadoo wrote:
Does Tony Smith look that bothered? He looks like he is sick of Rugby League & coaching. I know he is a laid back type, but contrast to Chris Hill who at least showed a bit of emotion. Smith is just such a dull character.

Time for Warrington to move on from Smith if you ask me and give Richard Agar a go.








That's just cruel.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:32 am
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2243
Location: LEYTH
Willzay wrote:
You know yòur in trouble if your pack is getting out muscled by a team who starts with Tickle and Hock at prop forward


And you will be in trouble next week cocker. :D
Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:33 am
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2243
Location: LEYTH
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Warrington this, Warrington that, how about Leigh played really well.

I bet it's an interesting evening in the Warrington dressing room, will "Nice Tony" finally crack, or will he be nurturing with the "Goon Squad"



Well said TDA. :thumb:
Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:38 am
wire-quin
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5114
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
What is it with Warrington that they don't want to go up the middle to a make yards and set a platform

Their wingers were getting smashed close to there own line trying to come out. The back rowers seem to want to go sidewards, Simms wants to be a centre...... 30 minutes before they got to the Leigh 'red zone' just like last week. Thats a very poor quality team.
Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:05 am
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1034
I knew we would win 5 minutes into the 2 nd half when the Warrington bench came out to warm up , a 1 st match back Chris Hill , the young red haired H/B , an out of sorts Clarke and a tired looking Benny Westwood

Leigh had an on fire Gareth Hock , a machine like Harrison Hansen , a focused Jamie Acton and Mickey Higham
