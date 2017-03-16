I knew we would win 5 minutes into the 2 nd half when the Warrington bench came out to warm up , a 1 st match back Chris Hill , the young red haired H/B , an out of sorts Clarke and a tired looking Benny Westwood
Leigh had an on fire Gareth Hock , a machine like Harrison Hansen , a focused Jamie Acton and Mickey Higham
