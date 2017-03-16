The Devil's Advocate wrote: Warrington this, Warrington that, how about Leigh played really well.



I bet it's an interesting evening in the Warrington dressing room, will "Nice Tony" finally crack, or will he be nurturing with the "Goon Squad"

They did play well, but they didn't really have to do much did they. Brilliant defence at times, but I think Batley could have shut down that Wire attack.