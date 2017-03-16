|
Leigh should soon be opening up the other third of the stadium!
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:56 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17777
I don't think it's their year....
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:59 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5911
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
whoever said that was like watching Hull FC under Agar is spot on.
warrington should lock the coaching staff out of the dressing room
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:04 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3099
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Warrington this, Warrington that, how about Leigh played really well.
I bet it's an interesting evening in the Warrington dressing room, will "Nice Tony" finally crack, or will he be nurturing with the "Goon Squad"
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:07 pm
Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6976
Location: Castleford
They did play well, but they didn't really have to do much did they. Brilliant defence at times, but I think Batley could have shut down that Wire attack.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:10 pm
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10099
warrington looked like a team that have never played together!
well done leigh, great defence when down to 12
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:13 pm
Almost a carbon copy of the game last week, Leigh defended strongly and poor attack couldn't break them down
on a side not when was the last time there wasn't a brawl at a Leigh game ?
