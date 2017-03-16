WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Leigh Centurions v Warrington Wolves - 20:00:0

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:54 pm
Mark_W
Leigh should soon be opening up the other third of the stadium!

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:56 pm
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
I don't think it's their year....
Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:59 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
whoever said that was like watching Hull FC under Agar is spot on.

warrington should lock the coaching staff out of the dressing room :wink:
Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:04 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Warrington this, Warrington that, how about Leigh played really well.

I bet it's an interesting evening in the Warrington dressing room, will "Nice Tony" finally crack, or will he be nurturing with the "Goon Squad"
Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:07 pm
BD
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Warrington this, Warrington that, how about Leigh played really well.

I bet it's an interesting evening in the Warrington dressing room, will "Nice Tony" finally crack, or will he be nurturing with the "Goon Squad"


They did play well, but they didn't really have to do much did they. Brilliant defence at times, but I think Batley could have shut down that Wire attack.

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:10 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
warrington looked like a team that have never played together!

well done leigh, great defence when down to 12

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:13 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Almost a carbon copy of the game last week, Leigh defended strongly and poor attack couldn't break them down

on a side not when was the last time there wasn't a brawl at a Leigh game ?
