giddyupoldfella wrote: Full pressure on Warrington here.



You have to think a win is coming soon, but the longer you don't get off the mark, the desperation will kick in.



Got all the makings of a nervy tight game.

They (Wire) are under some pressure and it showed last week.I've never seen so many unforced errors and desperate plays.They have to go back to a basic plan and not force too many plays, which will be hard, for a team that usually thrives on playing "off the cuff" rugby.Despite their superb win in the WCS, they are still missing Sandow.Leigh could claim their biggest scalp in SL tonight.