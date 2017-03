UKcats wrote: I agree we need to make some signings, no depth in the backs, What does everyone think of Williame ? not much talk on him. I think he's only going to get better as the season goes on, already looking promising in spells but other times just seems to switch off.

can only do so much as a centre, we have gotta get the ball to him. looking very promising tho.i think the only position we need to sign someone is full back. the gigot fiasco could have ruined our season. we miss his flair and metres coming out of trouble. bosc is good but not at the level for top 4 i don't think. when bird is back the middles will be fine. yaha needs to sort his defence out tho