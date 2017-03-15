WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Bradford Cup Final

2017 Bradford Cup Final

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:10 pm
This seasons Bradford Cup Final will be taking place at Odsal Stadium on Saturday 29th April. The same day that the Bulls are playing Toulouse away. Now I know some of you will be attending that match but for those that are not come on down and support four of your local teams:

Jack Senior Memorial Cup (Winner's Final):

Wibsey Warriors vs. Odsal Sedbergh


Hudson Foster Supplementary Cup (Loser's Final)

Queensbury vs. Birkinshaw Blue Dogs

These four teams including Clayton, Bradford Victoria Rangers and Wyke have contested this seasons Bradford Cup and the finals day is a culmination of this. So hope to see some of you there!

Quarter Finals:
Wibsey Warriors 24-12 Wyke ARLFC
Clayton ARLFC 18-20 Queensbury ARFLC
Bradford Victoria Rangers 12-24 Odsal Sedbergh
(Birkinshaw recieved a bye).

Semi Finals:
Queensbury 16-42 Wibsey Warriors
Birkinshaw 20-44 Odsal Sedbergh
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:09 am
You looked disgusting in that kit JJ :lol:

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:12 pm
thepimp007 wrote:
You looked disgusting in that kit JJ :lol:


:lol: Cheers pal! Which game were you at?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:08 am
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
:lol: Cheers pal! Which game were you at?


I wasn't mate saw pic in T&A

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:16 pm
thepimp007 wrote:
I wasn't mate saw pic in T&A


:lol: :lol: Oh god. I thought it brought out my rotund figure very well :lol:
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

