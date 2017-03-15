This seasons Bradford Cup Final will be taking place at Odsal Stadium on Saturday 29th April . The same day that the Bulls are playing Toulouse away. Now I know some of you will be attending that match but for those that are not come on down and support four of your local teams:



Jack Senior Memorial Cup (Winner's Final):



Wibsey Warriors vs. Odsal Sedbergh





Hudson Foster Supplementary Cup (Loser's Final)



Queensbury vs. Birkinshaw Blue Dogs



These four teams including Clayton, Bradford Victoria Rangers and Wyke have contested this seasons Bradford Cup and the finals day is a culmination of this. So hope to see some of you there!



Quarter Finals:

Wibsey Warriors 24-12 Wyke ARLFC

Clayton ARLFC 18-20 Queensbury ARFLC

Bradford Victoria Rangers 12-24 Odsal Sedbergh

(Birkinshaw recieved a bye).



Semi Finals:

Queensbury 16-42 Wibsey Warriors

Birkinshaw 20-44 Odsal Sedbergh