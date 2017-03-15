WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Challenge Cup Special

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:28 pm
Bendybulls Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 29, 2013 1:48 pm
Posts: 107
Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder Dewsbury by 16
London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack London by 10
Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock Oldham by 34
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs Toulouse by 14
Swinton Lions vs London Skolars Swinton by 32
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars Barrow by 22
Whitehaven vs Oxford Whitehaven by 22
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers Bulls by 8
Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster Gloucester by 12
Halifax vs Hunslet Fax by 22
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles Hull KR by 24
York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets Rochdale by 20

BONUS The total number of tries scored in all the games. 133

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Challenge Cup Special

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:59 am
jackmac452 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jan 16, 2013 8:17 pm
Posts: 227
Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder.....Dewsbury by 28
London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack........London by 18
Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock...............Oldham by 52
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs....Toulouse by 12
Swinton Lions vs London Skolars.............Swinton by 26
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars.........Keighley by 8
Whitehaven vs Oxford............................Whitehaven by 46
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers......Bulls by 12
Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster.............Doncasterby 22
Halifax vs Hunslet..................................Fax by 18
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles......................HKR by 22
York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets......Rochdale by 14

BONUS 132
Re: 2017 Predictions League: Challenge Cup Special

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:53 am
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 43
Dewsbury by 24 pts
London by 12 pts
Barrow by 18 pts
Oldham by 32 pts
Swinton by 32 pts
Toulouse by 10 pts
Featherstone by 8 pts
Doncaster by 18 pts
Halifax by 28 pts
Hull KR by 24 pts
Whitehaven by 20 pts
Rochdale by 16 pts

Tota number of tries 87.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Challenge Cup Special

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:57 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 326
Location: Depends whose asking
Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder----------- Dewsbury by 14
London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack-------------- London by 20
Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock-------------------- Oldham by 44
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs----------- Toulouse by 6
Swinton Lions vs London Skolars------------------- Swinton by 28
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars-------------- Barrow by 12
Whitehaven vs Oxford------------------------------------ Whitehaven by 40
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers----------- Fev by 22
Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster----------------- Gloucs by 4
Halifax vs Hunslet------------------------------------------ Halifax by 40
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles--------------------------- Hull KR by 36
York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets----------- Rochdale by 20

BONUS 150

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Challenge Cup Special

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:01 am
Steel City Bull User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 02, 2013 12:22 pm
Posts: 105
Location: Sheffield
Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder - Dewsbury by 20
London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack - London by 12
Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock - Oldham by 48
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs - Toulouse by 18
Swinton Lions vs London Skolars - Swinton by 36
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars - Barrow by 24
Whitehaven vs Oxford - Whitehaven by 40
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 10
Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster - Doncaster by 22
Halifax vs Hunslet - Halifax by 30
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles - Hull KR by 48
York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets - Rochdale by 38

BONUS - The total number of tries scored in all the games. 135
Re: 2017 Predictions League: Challenge Cup Special

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:47 am
BiltonRobin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 170
Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder----------- Dewsbury by 18
London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack-------------- Toronto by 8
Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock-------------------- Oldham by 22
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs----------- Toulouse by 30
Swinton Lions vs London Skolars------------------- Swinton by 24
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars-------------- Cougars by 12
Whitehaven vs Oxford------------------------------------ Whitehaven by 24
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers----------- Fev by 10
Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster----------------- Donny by 16
Halifax vs Hunslet------------------------------------------ Halifax by 40
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles--------------------------- Hull KR by 32
York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets----------- Rochdale by 8

BONUS 94

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Challenge Cup Special

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:24 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4338
Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder........................Dewsbury by 20/b]
London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack..........................[b]London by 12
Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock...................................Oldham by 38
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs........................Toulouse by 8
Swinton Lions vs London Skolars.................................Swinton by 34
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars............................Barrow by 16
Whitehaven vs Oxford.................................................Whitehaven by 32
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers.........................Fev by 16
Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster................................Donny by 26
Halifax vs Hunslet........................................................Fax by 48
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles............................................Hull KR by 50
York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets.........................Rochdale by 30

Bonus - 120

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Challenge Cup Special

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:58 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 915
Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder.....Dewsbury by 10
London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack........London by 6
Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock...............Oldham by 38
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs....Toulouse by 22
Swinton Lions vs London Skolars.............Swinton by 22
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars.........Keighley by 4
Whitehaven vs Oxford............................Whitehaven by 38
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers......Bulls by 6
Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster.............Doncasterby 20
Halifax vs Hunslet..................................Fax by 20
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles......................HKR by 26
York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets......Rochdale by 16

BONUS - 124

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Challenge Cup Special

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:04 am
GazzaBull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 28, 2008 2:02 am
Posts: 31
Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder Dewsbury by 28
London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack London by 28
Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock Oldham by 44
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs Batley by 8
Swinton Lions vs London Skolars Swinton by 32
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars Keighley by 2
Whitehaven vs Oxford Whitehaven by 28
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 36
Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster Doncaster by 20
Halifax vs Hunslet Fax by 40
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles KR by 54
York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets Rochdale by 30

Bonus 154
