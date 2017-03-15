Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder Dewsbury by 16
London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack London by 10
Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock Oldham by 34
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs Toulouse by 14
Swinton Lions vs London Skolars Swinton by 32
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars Barrow by 22
Whitehaven vs Oxford Whitehaven by 22
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers Bulls by 8
Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster Gloucester by 12
Halifax vs Hunslet Fax by 22
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles Hull KR by 24
York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets Rochdale by 20
BONUS The total number of tries scored in all the games. 133
