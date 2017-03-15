Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder Dewsbury by 16

London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack London by 10

Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock Oldham by 34

Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs Toulouse by 14

Swinton Lions vs London Skolars Swinton by 32

Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars Barrow by 22

Whitehaven vs Oxford Whitehaven by 22

Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers Bulls by 8

Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster Gloucester by 12

Halifax vs Hunslet Fax by 22

Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles Hull KR by 24

York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets Rochdale by 20



BONUS The total number of tries scored in all the games. 133