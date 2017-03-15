WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Challenge Cup Special

Wed Mar 15, 2017 3:30 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3040
Location: Bradford
It's a cup week this weekend - and we have a bumper crop of 12 games to predict, including some teams we perhaps don't know much about.

Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder
London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack
Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs
Swinton Lions vs London Skolars
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars
Whitehaven vs Oxford
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers
Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster
Halifax vs Hunslet
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles
York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets

BONUS The total number of tries scored in all the games. 10 points for an exact answer, 5 points for plus or minus 5 tries

Please remember that there are Friday games - ALL entries need to be in by 7.00 pm on Friday

Wed Mar 15, 2017 3:40 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27676
Location: MACS0647-JD
Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder----------- Dewsbury by 36
London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack-------------- London by 14
Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock-------------------- Oldham by 50
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs----------- Toulouse by 16
Swinton Lions vs London Skolars------------------- Swinton by 48
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars-------------- Barrow by 28
Whitehaven vs Oxford------------------------------------ Whitehaven by 44
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers----------- Fev by 18
Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster----------------- Gloucs by 18
Halifax vs Hunslet------------------------------------------ Halifax by 36
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles--------------------------- Hull KR by 28
York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets----------- Rochdale by 28

BONUS The total number of tries scored in all the games.-------120
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Wed Mar 15, 2017 3:45 pm
SLPTom Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Apr 02, 2015 11:54 am
Posts: 40
Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder Newcastle + 12
London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack London + 10
Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock Oldham + 46
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs Toulouse + 10
Swinton Lions vs London Skolars Swinton + 40
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars Barrow + 16
Whitehaven vs Oxford Haven + 36
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers Bulls + 12
Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster Donny + 10
Halifax vs Hunslet Fax + 40
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles KR + 30
York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets Rochdale + 20

BONUS The total number of tries scored in all the games. 119

Wed Mar 15, 2017 4:21 pm
RAB-2411 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:24 pm
Posts: 28
Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder Dewsbury by 30
London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack London by 4
Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock Oldham by 40
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs Toulouse by 24
Swinton Lions vs London Skolars Swinton by 60
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars Barrow by 36
Whitehaven vs Oxford Haven by 18
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 30
Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster Gloucs by 4
Halifax vs Hunslet Fax by 30
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles Hull KR by 36
York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets Rochdale by 28

BONUS The total number of tries scored in all the games. 131

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, barham red, beefy1, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, broadybull87, Bulliac, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, colly226, daveyz999, DrFeelgood, Ewwenorfolk, fifty50, Godiswithers, harry1, hooligan27, Mudeng, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, RAB-2411, SLPTom, Stockwell & Smales, ThePrinter, Uptonfax, vbfg and 249 guests

c}