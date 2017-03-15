It's a cup week this weekend - and we have a bumper crop of 12 games to predict, including some teams we perhaps don't know much about.
Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder
London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack
Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs
Swinton Lions vs London Skolars
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars
Whitehaven vs Oxford
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers
Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster
Halifax vs Hunslet
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles
York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets
BONUS The total number of tries scored in all the games. 10 points for an exact answer, 5 points for plus or minus 5 tries
Please remember that there are Friday games - ALL entries need to be in by 7.00 pm on Friday
Dewsbury Rams vs Newcastle Thunder
London Broncos vs Toronto Wolfpack
Oldham Roughyeds vs Haydock
Toulouse Olympique vs Batley Bulldogs
Swinton Lions vs London Skolars
Barrow Raiders vs Keighley Cougars
Whitehaven vs Oxford
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers
Gloucester All Golds vs Doncaster
Halifax vs Hunslet
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles
York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets
BONUS The total number of tries scored in all the games. 10 points for an exact answer, 5 points for plus or minus 5 tries
Please remember that there are Friday games - ALL entries need to be in by 7.00 pm on Friday