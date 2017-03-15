WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ethan Ryan Try

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Ethan Ryan Try

 
Post a reply

Ethan Ryan Try

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:23 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26256
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Another chance to see Ethan's acrobatics here:

http://www.totalrl.com/watch-ethan-ryan ... er-batley/
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Ethan Ryan Try

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:32 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3741
Location: Hornsea
It's very clever because he knows that it doesn't matter if he hits the corner flag as long as he is in mid-air.

Re: Ethan Ryan Try

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:57 pm
tackler thommo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 25, 2006 6:59 am
Posts: 327
Location: South of Ilkley
rugbyreddog wrote:
It's very clever because he knows that it doesn't matter if he hits the corner flag as long as he is in mid-air.

Plus it was from a poor pass, right down on his toes. And he managed to swap ball to his left hand in mid air. Just amazing.
Last edited by tackler thommo on Thu Mar 16, 2017 3:34 pm, edited 1 time in total.
INAUGURAL CUP PREDICTIONS WINNER 2013

Re: Ethan Ryan Try

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:48 pm
phillgee User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 12:06 am
Posts: 3092
Location: The right side of the pennines
tackler thommo wrote:
Plus it was from a poor pass, right down on his toes. And he managed to swop ball to his left hand in mid air. Just amazing.


exactly what I was thinking when I watched it.

Re: Ethan Ryan Try

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:28 pm
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3795
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Speaking of good tries to watch, the third one in this clip on the bbc site is a bit useful from one of our old boys Ellery in our Northern days vs Fev in the challenge cup as it happens - 1983;

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/39184712

Re: Ethan Ryan Try

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:40 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9652
Location: Here
And 'es still going...
(and I feel fine)

Re: Ethan Ryan Try

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:12 pm
martinwildbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1579
great try and great commentary: "Is he a trapeze artist in the circus or what". No denying it, one of the best commentaries from Mick ever, throughout the whole match. and listening to it again on utube, Karl is so complementary in style.

Re: Ethan Ryan Try

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:30 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4470
Good try, he does it all the time though. SL will be in for him after this season.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bulls4Champs, Fr13daY, GazzaBull, paulwalker71, Steel City Bull, tackler thommo and 165 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,0851,81675,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
18-24
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
12-14
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
8-30
MANLY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 17:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  














c}