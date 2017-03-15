great try and great commentary: "Is he a trapeze artist in the circus or what". No denying it, one of the best commentaries from Mick ever, throughout the whole match. and listening to it again on utube, Karl is so complementary in style.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, feebleweasel, Frank Whitcombe, Highlander, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, martinwildbull, MSNbot Media, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, redeverready, tackler thommo, vbfg and 174 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
c}