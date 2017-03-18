bonaire wrote: You have misunderstood my post Mrs B.

Kelly is the best half back we have had at the club for years and my constant mithering as you put it about the fact we needed a specialist 6 is proving to be correct.

What i said in my post was teams will target Kelly because its where all our danger comes from at the moment.

Without Kelly against Catalan we were poor.

He was our only real attacking danger against St Helens

When he went off last night we did nothing.

Thats what i mean when i said its a worry when one player can be so influential to our performance that teams will undoubtedly target him.

We were poor against Catalans due to awful discipline and ball retention not purely Kelly's absence.When he went off last night the game was already won.We had the 3rd best attack in the league last year without a genuine 6 and it's early days.All teams have influential players that can be targeted, that's sort of how it works. Investing all that energy in "worrying" about it is your choice, obviously, won't make any difference. Personally I just look forward to seeing him play.