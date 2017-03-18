Mrs Barista wrote: You spent plenty of last season mithering about the fact we needed a specialist 6. We get a very good one in for next to nowt and you moan about his impact. Cheer up.

You have misunderstood my post Mrs B.Kelly is the best half back we have had at the club for years and my constant mithering as you put it about the fact we needed a specialist 6 is proving to be correct.What i said in my post was teams will target Kelly because its where all our danger comes from at the moment.Without Kelly against Catalan we were poor.He was our only real attacking danger against St HelensWhen he went off last night we did nothing.Thats what i mean when i said its a worry when one player can be so influential to our performance that teams will undoubtedly target him.