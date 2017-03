A unknown superstar wrote:

Happy with the result overall, but let them score a very scrappy second try. Surprised no one has mentioned Griffins defence, or is it just me? Seemed to be targeted a lot, not staying in line with the rest of the players and quite a bit of shirt pulling by him. Decent game from him but he'll definitely be targeted throughout the season as his defence is certainly his weakness.

Good to see Fonua and Shaul back on the score sheet too.