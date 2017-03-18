I thought Green was great. Last year our middle spell could be wobbly but last night the interchanges of Green, Ellis and Washy made us look solid and tidy.
Things got a bit weird when Kelly went off and Ellis was swapping sides, Washy at centre and Connor on, but we had the game won by then.
