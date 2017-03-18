WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes Game

bonaire wrote:
Kelly will be targeted by all teams.It seems if you stop Kelly you stop Hull which is a bit worrying.

You spent plenty of last season mithering about the fact we needed a specialist 6. We get a very good one in for next to nowt and you moan about his impact. Cheer up. :lol:
...he'll soon start moaning about Connor again.

ccs wrote:
...he'll soon start moaning about Connor again.

As sure as night follows day. I've done all the post match posting stats from last night, be interesting for miserabilist benchmark purposes next week. :lol: :lol:
Image

Blame it on Yeamo.

I thought Green was great. Last year our middle spell could be wobbly but last night the interchanges of Green, Ellis and Washy made us look solid and tidy.

Things got a bit weird when Kelly went off and Ellis was swapping sides, Washy at centre and Connor on, but we had the game won by then.
