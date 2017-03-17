WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes Game

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:15 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17199
Location: Back in Hull.
Solid win, Widnes throw it all at us first 29, apart from the first try we did well and didn't panic. From 20 mins onwards we where in total control, made easy metres and played some good rugby.

Strong performances from Green andvMini in the forwards.

Thought both halfs were excellent again.

Re: Widnes Game

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:56 pm
airliebird,runninglate!
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1752
Location: East stand!
Widnes were pretty game tbf. Suprised me how good they were. Ah Van, Mellor, Gilmore, O'Carroll, Dean, Gerrard, Burke, Manuokafoa n handbury out
Tbh with them all back it makes me realise how unlikely rovers are to beat any SL teams to get back in


Re: Widnes Game

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:00 am
hull smallears
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8373
Location: Location Location
Thought Michaels also went well


Re: Widnes Game

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:06 am
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24321
Location: West Yorkshire
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Widnes were pretty game tbf. Suprised me how good they were. Ah Van, Mellor, Gilmore, O'Carroll, Dean, Gerrard, Burke, Manuokafoa n handbury out
Tbh with them all back it makes me realise how unlikely rovers are to beat any SL teams to get back in

Fair point.
Re: Widnes Game

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:43 am
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1352
Mrs Barista wrote:
Very good attacking spell after half time, enjoyable and expansive. Kelly got man of the match deservedly and was really targeted, but Mini was excellent also, a real rampage of a game from him. Another 2 points, decent start.


Kelly will be targeted by all teams.It seems if you stop Kelly you stop Hull which is a bit worrying.

Re: Widnes Game

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:00 am
Marcus's Bicycle
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 787
the cal train wrote:
Looked flat but losing Carlos then Kelly knocked us. Dirty from Widnes clearly trying to take Kelly out the game, was took out nowhere near the ball twice.

Thought Chris Green had an excellent game, Mini too.


Agree, Green's impressed me. In the absence of Watts he has raised his game.

Re: Widnes Game

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:40 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25377
Bit of a mixed bag for me. We certainly looked more fluid with the ball but I'm not sure how much of that was down to us getting quicker PTB than we've had due to widnes having a weakened side. Stats are massively in our favour - around 30% more possession and 70% more metres gained - but I don't think we really took full advantage of that and we still struggle to open up defences when in their 20 metre zone. It looked to me early on that we thought it was going to be a cakewalk and it took us a while to get into the game properly plus we were guilty of over playing things at times

Good to win but still plenty to work on

Re: Widnes Game

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 7:47 am
Faithful One
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1561
Location: Top of the East Stand
hull smallears wrote:
Thought Michaels also went well


Agree. That shot he put on the centre in the first half was brilliant and saved a near certain try. If Carlos is out long term, can see us reverting back to Michaels and Fonua on the right edge, with Connor still on the bench as he offers so much versatility. Just makes me laugh how every time Michaels takes the ball in, he always gets up hobbling or holding something. Puts his body on the line every time he pulls on the shirt.

Re: Widnes Game

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:15 am
Wizard crane
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 17, 2015 6:39 pm
Posts: 102
Yes they had players missing but they were never in it to be fair ,we did a job got the result and thats all what matters. Like every side this season they came to disrupt most was cynical and the ref let far to many head shots go unpunished .Green was great along with Mini and Kelly and Sneyd will get even better

Re: Widnes Game

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:16 am
A unknown superstar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9059
Location: King George Dock
Happy with the result overall, but let them score a very scrappy second try. Surprised no one has mentioned Griffins defence, or is it just me? Seemed to be targeted a lot, not staying in line with the rest of the players and quite a bit of shirt pulling by him. Decent game from him but he'll definitely be targeted throughout the season as his defence is certainly his weakness.
Good to see Fonua and Shaul back on the score sheet too.

c}