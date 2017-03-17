Bit of a mixed bag for me. We certainly looked more fluid with the ball but I'm not sure how much of that was down to us getting quicker PTB than we've had due to widnes having a weakened side. Stats are massively in our favour - around 30% more possession and 70% more metres gained - but I don't think we really took full advantage of that and we still struggle to open up defences when in their 20 metre zone. It looked to me early on that we thought it was going to be a cakewalk and it took us a while to get into the game properly plus we were guilty of over playing things at times



Good to win but still plenty to work on