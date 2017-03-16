WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes Game

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:40 pm
number 6
before browns' concussion he has been awful every game apart from the brisbane match

Re: Widnes Game

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:03 pm
number 6 wrote:
before browns' concussion he has been awful every game apart from the brisbane match


Certainly seems to have taken Warrington to a new level. :D

Re: Widnes Game

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:08 pm
Mrs Barista
WIZEB wrote:
Certainly seems to have taken Warrington to a new level. :D

Can just see them turning the corner in a couple of weeks :lol:
Image

Re: Widnes Game

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:20 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Can just see them turning the corner in a couple of weeks :lol:


If they lose to Saints next week Mr Agar might be in charge for our April Fools day visit. :D

Re: Widnes Game

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:31 pm
the artist
WIZEB wrote:
If they lose to Saints next week Mr Agar might be in charge for our April Fools day visit. :D


next week might be smith v cunningham for the right to still be in employment
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Widnes Game

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:34 am
Mild mannered Janitor
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
He was your best player but isn't that big a loss?



I do see where the Widnes guy is coming from. Take Rangi Chase as an example. Arguably Castlefords most skillful players and almost untouchable on his day, but can the team cope without him........
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Widnes Game

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:16 am
giddyupoldfella
I can only see us winning big tonight.
