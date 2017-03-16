WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes Game

Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:46 am
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003
Posts: 17193
Location: Back in Hull.
Can't judge Connor on that game against us, just like you can't judge his performance for us against Catlan, to decide if he is good enough yet.

For me Shaul keeps him place, made good metres last week, very safe and saved two trys.

Re: Widnes Game

Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:26 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004
Posts: 6837
Location: Here there and everywhere
Honest question Dave, but should it be the case that a player has to drop a major clanger before a change in the line up or should we see how well it looks with a change of personnel against a low risk opponent?
Re: Widnes Game

Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:01 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003
Posts: 17193
Location: Back in Hull.
If a player isn't preforming then I would drop him, but I don't think Shaul (Hudds apart) has been as bad as everyone is making out, still don't think we are in the position to take this kind of risk, defeat with Wigan and Warrington coming up is not an option.

Shaul came up with two massive plays (Tackle of Percival and knocked the ball out when Swift was chasing) so deserves to keep his place.

Re: Widnes Game

Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:18 pm
PCollinson1990

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017
Posts: 81
Indeed, he dropped a few high balls, but that hasn't been an FC strength for quite some time

Re: Widnes Game

Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:29 pm
number 6
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005
Posts: 10096
id stick with shaul, his pace could come in handy tomorrow night, after seeing widnes' poor defence v cas we should be looking to exploit it too

Re: Widnes Game

Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:38 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003
Posts: 17193
Location: Back in Hull.
Ellis fit and Micheals starts according to Radford,

Suppose the question is if he goes with Masi or Connor on the bench.

Re: Widnes Game

Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:05 pm
WV1

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2014
Posts: 47
Widnes fan here, we use Trust In Widnes as or forum....

Firstly, Kevin Brown isn't that big a loss as the media tell you and he wasn't as good as the media told you.

Personally I think we've been dealt an unlucky hand. First of all, our best player wanting to leave (for bottom of the league !) and leaving the club no choice but to sell him at a late stage. That left our halfbacks as Mellor and Gilmore, two good, young, British halfbacks. Mellor then got a knee injury in the Christmas pre season friendly. That left Gilmore and Bridge as our half backs. Gilmore then got a serious ankle injury in our first game of the season against Huddersfield. We've now got a half back partnership of Bridge and Craven. This is our 4th half back partnership since November through not really any circumstances in the clubs control.

Add to that our other injuries. On Friday we'll have 9 first players out: Ah Van, Mellor, Gilmore, O'Carroll, Dean, Gerrard, Burke, Manuokafoa and Ashall in a 31 man squad. Only three of these injuries have been sustained during training, the rest in games. We'll have 4 props missing against one of the biggest packs in the league!

As for Denis Betts, I'm not sure what else he could do with this squad. He's done wonders with the club. We've got the second smallest budget in the league and have finished in the top 8 twice in three years on poor crowds and only finished bottom once.

No excuses though, we haven't been anywhere near good enough. We will get progressively better as the season goes on. Having said that though we are only 1 point less than the same corresponding fixtures last season.

Hull to win by around 28 and Widnes to finish 11th above Huddersfield.

Re: Widnes Game

Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:06 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003
Posts: 17196
He was your best player but isn't that big a loss?

Re: Widnes Game

Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:15 pm
WV1

Joined: Wed Jun 11, 2014
Posts: 47
Brown was our best player.

Mellor was/is our most influential player.

Last year Brown was involved with 22 tries, Mellor was involved with 29 tries.

Brown isn't that big a loss.
