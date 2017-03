Mild mannered Janitor wrote: Honest question Dave, but should it be the case that a player has to drop a major clanger before a change in the line up or should we see how well it looks with a change of personnel against a low risk opponent?

If a player isn't preforming then I would drop him, but I don't think Shaul (Hudds apart) has been as bad as everyone is making out, still don't think we are in the position to take this kind of risk, defeat with Wigan and Warrington coming up is not an option.Shaul came up with two massive plays (Tackle of Percival and knocked the ball out when Swift was chasing) so deserves to keep his place.