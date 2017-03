Dave K. wrote: Can't judge Connor on that game against us, just like you can't judge his performance for us against Catlan, to decide if he is good enough yet.



For me Shaul keeps him place, made good metres last week, very safe and saved two trys.

Honest question Dave, but should it be the case that a player has to drop a major clanger before a change in the line up or should we see how well it looks with a change of personnel against a low risk opponent?