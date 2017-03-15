Mild mannered Janitor wrote: I would agree we haven't seen much yet from Conner, but lets give this lad a chance.



If you want X Factor, check out the game he had against us last season at Hudds. The lad has got it, just needs game time to show it.

I think thats part of the problem.People seem to rate him on one game against us they have seen.Apart from that in limited game time in Hull Fc colours he has done nothing to suggest he is anything more than a utility player..He had chance at his preferred position 6 against Catalan and was poor.He played for the under 23s a couple of days ago at 6 where he should have beenthe star man yet nothing mentioned.I am happy to give the player a chance but i just dont see him holding down a regular place in our team.Sometimes having a back on the bench for the odd game can be useful but four forwards on the bench has served us well in the past so we dont need to be finding a place on the bench for Connor to appease the player at the expense of team performance.I agree Jamie Shaul is having a poor run of form at the moment and may be a good time to try Connor at full back against what looks like an average Widnes side so lets see what the coach comes up with.