Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 8:38 pm
Tinkerman23
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010
Posts: 1539
Id play shaul against widnes, think he knows hes under pressure, could be a good confidence boosting game for him, need to see much more support play from him, seems to have deserted him. Dont think it would be a risk at all bringing connor in at fb against wigan if shaul doesnt have a good game friday

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 8:39 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004
Posts: 6835
Location: Here there and everywhere
bonaire wrote:
I dont see any ex factor for both fans and the coach to want to include him at the moment.
Jordan Abdull has the same attributes as you have pointed out and he is out on loan.
I agree his game time has been limited but when you are on the field you have to take your chance with a performance and he hasnt done that so far.
As i said previously i wouldnt be adverse to see Connor at full back for the Widnes game with Shaul returning at Wigan.
The four forward bench worked well for us last season and i dont see the point changing it and trying to find a place for Connor on the bench when its not necessary.
He is a utility player in my opinion and nothing else.


I would agree we haven't seen much yet from Conner, but lets give this lad a chance.

If you want X Factor, check out the game he had against us last season at Hudds. The lad has got it, just needs game time to show it.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:08 pm
number 6
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005
Posts: 10090
rain expected friday night

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:56 pm
jimmyfivebellies
Joined: Tue Nov 04, 2008
Posts: 4141
Location: if only you knew,you'd be amazed
Connor had a blinder at FB against us at their place last year
Never mind the bollox,bring on the rugby:)

@Patrickmhullfc

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:00 pm
number 6
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005
Posts: 10090
jimmyfivebellies wrote:
Connor had a blinder at FB against us at their place last year



in one of our worst peformances last season, baring widnes away

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:04 am
bonaire
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014
Posts: 1350
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
I would agree we haven't seen much yet from Conner, but lets give this lad a chance.

If you want X Factor, check out the game he had against us last season at Hudds. The lad has got it, just needs game time to show it.


I think thats part of the problem.People seem to rate him on one game against us they have seen.Apart from that in limited game time in Hull Fc colours he has done nothing to suggest he is anything more than a utility player..
He had chance at his preferred position 6 against Catalan and was poor.He played for the under 23s a couple of days ago at 6 where he should have been
the star man yet nothing mentioned.
I am happy to give the player a chance but i just dont see him holding down a regular place in our team.
Sometimes having a back on the bench for the odd game can be useful but four forwards on the bench has served us well in the past so we dont need to be finding a place on the bench for Connor to appease the player at the expense of team performance.
I agree Jamie Shaul is having a poor run of form at the moment and may be a good time to try Connor at full back against what looks like an average Widnes side so lets see what the coach comes up with.
c}