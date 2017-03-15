widnes were my tip to finish bottom this season, so far i've seen nothing to change my mind. however this is one of those games where we could get dragged down to their level if we have the wrong attitude. i see the weather could be a bit wild on friday (aftermath of some atlantic storm) but its a bit unclear at this stage.
i would keep shaul in place, he did little wrong last week. the normal move would be a straight swap tala for michaels, and this is what i envisage. could maybe see connor on the bench, though the line up will depend on whether ellis makes the team or not.
i would keep shaul in place, he did little wrong last week. the normal move would be a straight swap tala for michaels, and this is what i envisage. could maybe see connor on the bench, though the line up will depend on whether ellis makes the team or not.