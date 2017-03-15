WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes Game

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:55 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5907
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
widnes were my tip to finish bottom this season, so far i've seen nothing to change my mind. however this is one of those games where we could get dragged down to their level if we have the wrong attitude. i see the weather could be a bit wild on friday (aftermath of some atlantic storm) but its a bit unclear at this stage.

i would keep shaul in place, he did little wrong last week. the normal move would be a straight swap tala for michaels, and this is what i envisage. could maybe see connor on the bench, though the line up will depend on whether ellis makes the team or not.
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Widnes Game

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:08 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5907
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Hull FC squad: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Manu, Minichiello, Ellis, Washbrook, Thompson, Green, Matongo, Michaels, Downs.
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Widnes Game

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:16 pm
airliebird,runninglate!
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1750
Location: East stand!
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
With all due respect to Widnes, they do look like they will struggle this season without Brown. That should not affect they way they defend, but if they go a couple of scores down early (like they did against Cas last weekend) then the flood gates could open. If its tight up until half time, we could be in for a low scoring game.

From our teams point of view.

Michaels in for Talanoa (straight swap).

Ellis to start, Thompson to the Bench in place of Turgut.

Problem selection spot is Full Back. If I were picking the side (which clearly I am not) , I'd give Conner the nod over Shaul. 2 reasons for this. Firstly I'd be telling JS that with the squad we have there is competition for places and that he needs to concentrate on a couple of areas of his game in training. I'd be reassuring him that it would have been easy to drop him after the Hudds game (numerous dropped ball from kick offs / bombs) but that faith was kept and he retained his place. Secondly, and possibly more importantly, I'd want to see Conner having a shot at FB in a relatively low risk game to see how he goes should Shaul be injured or out of the frame in future.

Just my thoughts.


Agree. As of the wigan game..That's the start of 5 games in 24 days ridiculously. Squad as a whole will be needed and connor is short on game time and Shaul is out of form
Lot of people saying he did nothing wrong on Friday. .Well great. But we need more. By my reckoning the last time you'd say Shaul had a genuinely good game would be 12 plus games ago. We want to challenge. We need a form fullback. Cas and wigan above us have that. Use this week to stick a rocket up his backside and try jolt him into early 2016 form. Like I say loads of games coming so he'll soon be back in anyway
"never looking back,always looking forward"
