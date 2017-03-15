With all due respect to Widnes, they do look like they will struggle this season without Brown. That should not affect they way they defend, but if they go a couple of scores down early (like they did against Cas last weekend) then the flood gates could open. If its tight up until half time, we could be in for a low scoring game.



From our teams point of view.



Michaels in for Talanoa (straight swap).



Ellis to start, Thompson to the Bench in place of Turgut.



Problem selection spot is Full Back. If I were picking the side (which clearly I am not) , I'd give Conner the nod over Shaul. 2 reasons for this. Firstly I'd be telling JS that with the squad we have there is competition for places and that he needs to concentrate on a couple of areas of his game in training. I'd be reassuring him that it would have been easy to drop him after the Hudds game (numerous dropped ball from kick offs / bombs) but that faith was kept and he retained his place. Secondly, and possibly more importantly, I'd want to see Conner having a shot at FB in a relatively low risk game to see how he goes should Shaul be injured or out of the frame in future.



Just my thoughts.