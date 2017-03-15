WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes Game

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Widnes Game

 
Post a reply

Widnes Game

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:34 am
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17181
Location: Back in Hull.
Interesting game, one we should be winning pretty easily looking at form of both clubs, I don't see much in the Widnes team to worry about and unless they recruit I think they are nailed on for bottom place.

Talanoa out, so I would personally make that a straight swap for Micheal's, if Ellis is back he replaces Turgut.

Not sure what to do with Connor, do we have him on the bench or give him a go at centre (Griffin on the wing) or play him at Fullback in place of Shaul (Who I thought didn't have as bad a game as some on social media are making out)

Good to have options and the crowd looks like being another healthy one.

My side

Shaul
Michaels
Griffin
Carlos
Fonua
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Bowden
Mini
Manu
Thomo

Washy
Ellis
Green
Connor

Re: Widnes Game

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:44 am
PCollinson1990 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 78
Dave K. wrote:
Interesting game, one we should be winning pretty easily looking at form of both clubs, I don't see much in the Widnes team to worry about and unless they recruit I think they are nailed on for bottom place.

Talanoa out, so I would personally make that a straight swap for Micheal's, if Ellis is back he replaces Turgut.

Not sure what to do with Connor, do we have him on the bench or give him a go at centre (Griffin on the wing) or play him at Fullback in place of Shaul (Who I thought didn't have as bad a game as some on social media are making out)

Good to have options and the crowd looks like being another healthy one.

My side

Shaul
Michaels
Griffin
Carlos
Fonua
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Bowden
Mini
Manu
Thomo

Washy
Ellis
Green
Connor


Widnes' biggest problem is Betts

Re: Widnes Game

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:58 am
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17181
Location: Back in Hull.
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Widnes' biggest problem is Betts


And Rule.

Re: Widnes Game

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:09 am
PCollinson1990 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 78
Dave K. wrote:
And Rule.


Not sure he has much influence, but who knows.

Re: Widnes Game

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:15 am
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17181
Location: Back in Hull.
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Not sure he has much influence, but who knows.


He is the CEO, so it will have been his decision to sell their best player, just before the season starts and not replace him.

I don't think Betts is a great coach, but not sure he has been given much help from his board (Be interesting to see a Widnes fans perspective, but their doesn't seem to be many on rlfans these days)

Re: Widnes Game

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:19 am
PCollinson1990 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 78
Dave K. wrote:
He is the CEO, so it will have been his decision to sell their best player, just before the season starts and not replace him.

I don't think Betts is a great coach, but not sure he has been given much help from his board (Be interesting to see a Widnes fans perspective, but their doesn't seem to be many on rlfans these days)


Probably sold because of finances, did he make major sales of players at FC?

Re: Widnes Game

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:41 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6833
Location: Here there and everywhere
With all due respect to Widnes, they do look like they will struggle this season without Brown. That should not affect they way they defend, but if they go a couple of scores down early (like they did against Cas last weekend) then the flood gates could open. If its tight up until half time, we could be in for a low scoring game.

From our teams point of view.

Michaels in for Talanoa (straight swap).

Ellis to start, Thompson to the Bench in place of Turgut.

Problem selection spot is Full Back. If I were picking the side (which clearly I am not) , I'd give Conner the nod over Shaul. 2 reasons for this. Firstly I'd be telling JS that with the squad we have there is competition for places and that he needs to concentrate on a couple of areas of his game in training. I'd be reassuring him that it would have been easy to drop him after the Hudds game (numerous dropped ball from kick offs / bombs) but that faith was kept and he retained his place. Secondly, and possibly more importantly, I'd want to see Conner having a shot at FB in a relatively low risk game to see how he goes should Shaul be injured or out of the frame in future.

Just my thoughts.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cherry_&_White, Greavsie, Hessle Roader, item ardull, K-Diddy, Marcus's Bicycle, Ranjit, rodney_trotter, shane A, vince_karalius, yorksguy1865 and 203 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,8081,79975,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}