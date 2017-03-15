Interesting game, one we should be winning pretty easily looking at form of both clubs, I don't see much in the Widnes team to worry about and unless they recruit I think they are nailed on for bottom place.



Talanoa out, so I would personally make that a straight swap for Micheal's, if Ellis is back he replaces Turgut.



Not sure what to do with Connor, do we have him on the bench or give him a go at centre (Griffin on the wing) or play him at Fullback in place of Shaul (Who I thought didn't have as bad a game as some on social media are making out)



Good to have options and the crowd looks like being another healthy one.



My side



Shaul

Michaels

Griffin

Carlos

Fonua

Kelly

Sneyd

Taylor

Houghton

Bowden

Mini

Manu

Thomo



Washy

Ellis

Green

Connor