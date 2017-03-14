Mookachaka wrote:

I've just watched the game back, if we can have better ball retention, reduce our penalties and stop getting people sent off, we could be a really difficult team to beat.



It seems as though we have our defence sorted, we just need to play a little bit smarter in attack and we'll hopefully win a few more games.



Ben Reynolds is playing out of his skin at the minute, hopefully he doesn't burn out with him being a young lad. may be its worth giving Ridyard another shot after the Wire game.