Not necessarily about Turgut but there's an interesting comment from Ralf Rimmer of the RFL in a Q&A on Twitter this afternoon.
@Red_Devil878
Why is the disciplinary panel so inconsistent?
@TheRFL
RR: We aim to be consistent. Currently there is an independent review into our judicial process with four clubs (HKR, Hull, Oldham & Wakey).
