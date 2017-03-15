WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Turgut

Re: Turgut

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:08 pm
Supporter of a team with Cockayne in it trying to educate us on discipline.

The world has gone crazy.
Re: Turgut

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:29 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Just looked last season we have the least yellow and red cards in the league.

Inconvenient. :lol:
Re: Turgut

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:22 pm
Karen wrote:
No need, consider this a warning. Karen.

And just to be clear, it was for the overriding of the swear filter and unnecessary name calling.



Just to be clear, I didn't insult anyone, I referred to anyone who couldn't understand what I posted as ****wits. If he took that personally then that's his issue.

Re: Turgut

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:23 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
No, it simply wasn't clear.
Clear would have said
Received 2 match ban, 4 games in and 3 players have received bans, it was lazy writing and ambiguous hence why I asked for clarification, that's not being pedantic in the slightest, it's simply asking a poster to clarify what they meant.


I posted it on a phone so posted what was clear to anyone with an IQ of 10 or above. I'll bear the rest of you in mind next time

Re: Turgut

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:24 pm
How did we do ban wise against everyone else last year?

Re: Turgut

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:26 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
Just to be clear, I didn't insult anyone, I referred to anyone who couldn't understand what I posted as ****wits. If he took that personally then that's his issue.

I wonder what happens if personal, nasty name-calling is directed at other people, like hard-working coaching staff for example?
Re: Turgut

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:28 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
I wonder what happens if personal, nasty name-calling is directed at other people, like hard-working coaching staff for example?


Nothing, the mods sit on their hands unless some blubbering baby goes crying to them

Re: Turgut

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:30 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
How did we do ban wise against everyone else last year?

I've been banned from Rovers board for about 5 years. They can't handle the truth, which, given their current reality, is probably a good thing. :lol:
Re: Turgut

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:55 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Just to be clear, I didn't insult anyone, I referred to anyone who couldn't understand what I posted as ****wits. If he took that personally then that's his issue.

No. You called him a ****wit. Enough. Just ignore each other as this is really quite childish now.
Re: Turgut

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:27 pm
Gallanteer wrote:
Radford school of tackling. I posted this a couple of weeks ago. Hull need to sort this out sharpish before a) someone gets really hurt and b) it starts to affect your future results (can't believe I just typed that last bit). Ahem, no please, carry on I like the sound of point b.
Well if it means we have the best defence in the league, then Radford's school of tackling is fine with me.
W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
c}