Supporter of a team with Cockayne in it trying to educate us on discipline.
The world has gone crazy.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:29 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Just looked last season we have the least yellow and red cards in the league.
Inconvenient.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:22 pm
Karen wrote:
No need, consider this a warning. Karen.
And just to be clear, it was for the overriding of the swear filter and unnecessary name calling.
Just to be clear, I didn't insult anyone, I referred to anyone who couldn't understand what I posted as ****wits. If he took that personally then that's his issue.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:23 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
No, it simply wasn't clear.
Clear would have said
Received 2 match ban, 4 games in and 3 players have received bans, it was lazy writing and ambiguous hence why I asked for clarification, that's not being pedantic in the slightest, it's simply asking a poster to clarify what they meant.
I posted it on a phone so posted what was clear to anyone with an IQ of 10 or above. I'll bear the rest of you in mind next time
Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:24 pm
How did we do ban wise against everyone else last year?
Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:26 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
Just to be clear, I didn't insult anyone, I referred to anyone who couldn't understand what I posted as ****wits. If he took that personally then that's his issue.
I wonder what happens if personal, nasty name-calling is directed at other people, like hard-working coaching staff for example?
Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:28 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
I wonder what happens if personal, nasty name-calling is directed at other people, like hard-working coaching staff for example?
Nothing, the mods sit on their hands unless some blubbering baby goes crying to them
Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:30 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
How did we do ban wise against everyone else last year?
I've been banned from Rovers board for about 5 years. They can't handle the truth, which, given their current reality, is probably a good thing.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:55 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Just to be clear, I didn't insult anyone, I referred to anyone who couldn't understand what I posted as ****wits. If he took that personally then that's his issue.
No. You called him a ****wit. Enough. Just ignore each other as this is really quite childish now.
