No, it simply wasn't clear. Clear would have said Received 2 match ban, 4 games in and 3 players have received bans, it was lazy writing and ambiguous hence why I asked for clarification, that's not being pedantic in the slightest, it's simply asking a poster to clarify what they meant.
I posted it on a phone so posted what was clear to anyone with an IQ of 10 or above. I'll bear the rest of you in mind next time
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.