knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Reported for personal abuse, a simple explanation of what was clearly a muddled and ambiguous post was all that it needed.
Warning given for the name calling, however it was clear what Jake meant and you were being pedantic.
No, it simply wasn't clear.
Clear would have said
Received 2 match ban, 4 games in and 3 players have received bans, it was lazy writing and ambiguous hence why I asked for clarification, that's not being pedantic in the slightest, it's simply asking a poster to clarify what they meant.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:48 pm
Karen
100% League Network
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
No, it simply wasn't clear.
Clear would have said
Received 2 match ban, 4 games in and 3 players have received bans, it was lazy writing and ambiguous hence why I asked for clarification, that's not being pedantic in the slightest, it's simply asking a poster to clarify what they meant.
Whilst I agree it could've been written better, a simple Google would've given you the answer you were seeking therefore emitting the need for the sarcastic post. Everyone else knew what Jake meant. This constant bickering between you and several others is getting very tedious and if you all can't just ignore each other and crack on, then bans will start to be given.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 5:38 pm
Brid B&W wrote:
4 games into the season and 3 bans handed out
Radford school of tackling. I posted this a couple of weeks ago. Hull need to sort this out sharpish before a) someone gets really hurt and b) it starts to affect your future results (can't believe I just typed that last bit). Ahem, no please, carry on I like the sound of point b.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:00 pm
Gallanteer wrote:
Radford school of tackling. I posted this a couple of weeks ago. Hull need to sort this out sharpish before a) someone gets really hurt and b) it starts to affect your future results (can't believe I just typed that last bit). Ahem, no please, carry on I like the sound of point b.
2015 no red cards, four yellow
2016 no red cards, one yellow
Hardly cause for concern.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:40 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
2015 no red cards, four yellow
2016 no red cards, one yellow
Hardly cause for concern.
Not many of those this season. You didn't mention how many players and how many games suspensions in previous seasons though.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 7:04 pm
Gallanteer wrote:
Not many of those this season. You didn't mention how many players and how many games suspensions in previous seasons though.
This is yet another thing that's improved over Radford's tenure to date. Maybe Radford's turning us in to a top 4 club has meant the RFL are more lenient, who knows?
Wed Mar 15, 2017 7:11 pm
ccs
Free-scoring winger
Gallanteer wrote:
Not many of those this season. You didn't mention how many players and how many games suspensions in previous seasons though.
Looking at the disciplinary list of charged "hull" players, it's surprising how many rovers players actually crop up.
I don't think we come out too badly - Watts, Taylor, Kelly and Paea are in there, and one or two others.
I didn't realise we're now a dirty side - best not go anymore.
