|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25356
|
Pleaded guilty and got 2 matches. 4 games, 3 bans
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:09 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3551
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
Pleaded guilty and got 2 matches. 4 games, 3 bans
Again in English, he pleaded guilty, got that bit.
How many games is he banned for?
You stated got 2 matches, then 4 games, then 3 bans...which is it 2,3 or 4?
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:13 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 18, 2012 7:41 pm
Posts: 118
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Again in English, he pleaded guilty, got that bit.
How many games is he banned for?
You stated got 2 matches, then 4 games, then 3 bans...which is it 2,3 or 4?
4 games into the season and 3 bans handed out
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:15 pm
|
Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm
Posts: 2780
|
Jansin Turgut pleaded guilty to his Grade C charge and has been suspended for two matches and fined £300
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17174
Location: Back in Hull.
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Again in English, he pleaded guilty, got that bit.
How many games is he banned for?
You stated got 2 matches, then 4 games, then 3 bans...which is it 2,3 or 4?
Really you can't understand that.
I will say it slowly for you.
Turgut pleaded guilty, he received a 2 match ban.
We as a club, have now had 3 bans in 4 games this year.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:17 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25356
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Again in English, he pleaded guilty, got that bit.
How many games is he banned for?
You stated got 2 matches, then 4 games, then 3 bans...which is it 2,3 or 4?
sorry, I didn't account for complete fukkwits like you,. I'll remember next time
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:17 pm
|
Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm
Posts: 2780
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Again in English, he pleaded guilty, got that bit.
How many games is he banned for?
You stated got 2 matches, then 4 games, then 3 bans...which is it 2,3 or 4?
Full stop after the "2 matches"
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:19 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17174
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
sorry, I didn't account for complete fukkwits like you,. I'll remember next time
This is possible my favourite post my Knockers ever.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:31 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3551
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
Reported for personal abuse, a simple explanation of what was clearly a muddled and ambiguous post was all that it needed.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:39 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25356
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Reported for personal abuse, a simple explanation of what was clearly a muddled and ambiguous post was all that it needed.
Diddums
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., Hessle Roader, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, Marcus's Bicycle, Mild Rover, Paul Hamilton, pepos, RichM, Touchliner, Yahoo [Bot] and 283 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}