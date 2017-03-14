I'm told it didn't cost all that much to produce as a lot of the footage was being taken anyway for game analysis. Just a few interviews to add in, which doesn't cost a whole lot. So it was worth the time to do it, especially if you get students or volunteers to do most of the work, which seems to be what they're doing with the website, match reports, social media etc.



I hear one particular volunteer who we all know very well (for better or worse) may be involved, but I'm not sure of the validity of that rumour.



It never really interested me personally as I don't care about interviews and I see most of the games first hand so don't need to see them on video. But I can see how it is an important tool for a lot of other fans. If they brought in a live game option, it may swing me for the matches I can't make, but that would take me away from the only time I listen to BCB.