Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:47 pm
Not to mention it looked like his foot was well in touch the frame before grounding the ball. That was on the frame by frame slo mo though, so would have been hard to tell at full speed
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:32 pm
It happens all too often, the game is faster than the officials so they're missing more and more. Cas apparently got away with three trys which were certain forward passes, but as they're playing faster than the officials they can get away with it more often than not. Luckily the ref managed to see the dropped ball on the 80th minute so we still won. I do wonder that if the Salford player had jumped up jubilantly and faked it, whether it would have been given or not as it looked close, but his reaction straight away showed he'd missed
Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:23 pm
The ball is grounded on the touchline, his left heel is on the touchline and his right foot is planted 12 inches in touch.
I don't care how fast we think the game is, we have highly paid full time officials and getting such a blatantly obvious decision wrong is just incompetent
Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:13 pm
Just watched it back, still not 100% either way, but it's history now got goosebumps watching it back though. Bring on Friday
Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:35 pm
I'm already fed up this season of close games that for whatever reason, shouldn't be close.
I think there are question marks over 3 tries scored by Salford related to correct grounding.
I'm struggling to muster up the correct level of concern these oversights deserve because
a. Wakey won anyway
b. 3 of them where virtually identical, thus I conclude Wakey shouldn't have fallen for 2 of those after experiencing 1....lol....regardless of the groundings.
We've got to expect that games not adequately covered ie, without vid refs and referrals, are gonna throw up mistakes.
Its b0ll0cks, the game as a whole is either marshaled by technology, or it isn't, this some are some aren't crap is p1ss poor.
This of course doesn't absolve Wakey of all blame, if they hadn't gone to sleep and actually learn't from Salfords first score, there wouldn't have been the opportunity to make bum calls.
I'm happy we are very competitive, apart from the codhead game, gamesmanship aside it was just a close game, the Shudds/Saints/Salford games were ours to conspire to lose, unless we can knock that on the head I fear that will define our season, a dog fight every week littered with too many narrow defeats.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:13 pm
I'd love to agree with you but I have not got a clue what you are on about other than a load of barely hidden swearing that isn't required.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:26 pm
Thought so on both at the time; looked dodgy
Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:31 pm
Excellent..
Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:23 am
I managed to get a still which shows the leg planted in touch before the ball was down. 100% no try.
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, ant1, Bal, Big lads mate, coco the fullback, eric35, Finbar, imwakefieldtillidie, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, poplar cats alive, PopTart, rlfan, Sandal Cat, Spookdownunder, TRB, TrinFanX, vastman, wakeyrule, Wildthing, Wilfenheimer, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 209 guests
