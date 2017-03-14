I'm already fed up this season of close games that for whatever reason, shouldn't be close.

I think there are question marks over 3 tries scored by Salford related to correct grounding.

I'm struggling to muster up the correct level of concern these oversights deserve because

a. Wakey won anyway

b. 3 of them where virtually identical, thus I conclude Wakey shouldn't have fallen for 2 of those after experiencing 1....lol....regardless of the groundings.

We've got to expect that games not adequately covered ie, without vid refs and referrals, are gonna throw up mistakes.

Its b0ll0cks, the game as a whole is either marshaled by technology, or it isn't, this some are some aren't crap is p1ss poor.

This of course doesn't absolve Wakey of all blame, if they hadn't gone to sleep and actually learn't from Salfords first score, there wouldn't have been the opportunity to make bum calls.



I'm happy we are very competitive, apart from the codhead game, gamesmanship aside it was just a close game, the Shudds/Saints/Salford games were ours to conspire to lose, unless we can knock that on the head I fear that will define our season, a dog fight every week littered with too many narrow defeats.